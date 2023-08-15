Ex-GIC managers raise $769 million for Asia private equity deals

SINGAPORE – A Singapore-based private equity firm started by two former investors from sovereign wealth fund GIC has raised US$567 million (S$769 million) to spend on deals across South-east Asia and India.

The amount generated by Growtheum Capital Partners is one of the largest in the region in 2023, according to data from Preqin. The firm was founded by managing partner Amit Kunal and partner Choo Koon Po in late 2021.

Growtheum’s close comes at a challenging time for the private equity industry globally, representing a bet by backers that the region can offer lucrative returns despite slowing growth and shrinking valuations.

Fund launches are on course for a steep decline in 2023 compared with 2022, according to S&P Global data.

“Businesses who desperately need your capital, you may not like. But businesses that are doing very well may not have any need for your capital,” Mr Kunal said in an interview, adding that the fund aims to have as many as 12 investments. “The differentiating factor is what you can do for the company.”

Mr Kunal was formerly GIC’s managing director of private equity in South-east Asia, while Mr Choo was a vice-president in the same unit. They joined the sovereign wealth fund more than a decade ago, having met earlier when they worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The two came to GIC as the firm was ramping up its private equity investments, making major bets from Philippines snack maker Monde Nissin to Indonesian e-commerce platform PT Bukalapak.com.

Between March 2012 and March 2022, GIC grew its allocation from 11 per cent in private equity and infrastructure to 17 per cent in private equity alone.

Yet when the two men left to launch Growtheum from a shared office during Covid-19 lockdowns, they were off to a slow start.

“At GIC we never raised money, and we worked in the direct investments group, so we didn’t have contact with any of the LPs,” Mr Kunal said, referring to limited partners.

After more than a year of effort, its backers today include the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank’s International Finance Corp. Singapore’s investment company, Temasek, is also an investor, according to people familiar with the fund-raising.

Representatives for Growtheum and Temasek declined to comment on the latter’s participation.

To help win over Asia’s founders, Mr Kunal says he and his team conduct extensive homework.

He has set a yearly goal of reading 100 annual reports from companies he has not invested in, and said he spent almost five years consuming a Vietnamese company’s yogurt and dairy products before finally making an investment earlier in 2023.

The firm aims to invest across a swathe of sectors in South-east Asia and India. It is looking to do transactions ranging from around US$50 million to US$300 million, Mr Kunal said.

Some of its initial deals involved integrating technology into more traditional sectors, while others are pumping capital into the expansion of hospitals.

Despite the bullish talk, the region has not been spared from the downturn that has hit private equity since 2021.

Both Monde Nissin and Bukalapak were publicly listed, only to see their share prices subsequently drop.

Growtheum’s fund-raise is lower than initially targeted. It comes after Asia-Pacific deal values plummeted 44 per cent in 2022 from a year earlier to US$198 billion, according to data from Bain & Company.

“Our deals were all done in the last 12 months, so we were still very much in the bad times,” Mr Kunal said, while adding that “opportunities are there”.