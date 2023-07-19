Ex-FTX COO Constance Wang emerges at Sino Global

NEW YORK – Ms Zhe “Constance” Wang, who served in several executive-level roles at Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX before the collapse of the digital-asset exchange, has joined crypto venture capital firm Sino Global Capital, according to people familiar with the matter.

Ms Wang was the chief operating officer (COO) of FTX and co-chief executive officer of FTX Digital Markets, the bankrupt crypto exchange’s Bahamas affiliate.

Ms Wang’s responsibilities included leading the exchange’s global business expansion, oversight of token listings and public relations and marketing, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Since November 2022, when FTX and its sister trading firm Alameda Research filed for bankruptcy, Ms Wang has spent most of her time in China, according to one of the people, who was not authorised to comment on the hiring.

Ms Wang did not respond to requests for comment. Sino Global also did not respond to a request for comment.

Sino Global was founded in 2015 by Mr Matthew Graham, a Beijing-based investor who had previously worked at China Bridge Capital.

Sino Global disclosed after the collapse of FTX that it had been an early investor in the exchange. A year earlier, the VC firm had launched a US$200 million (S$265 million) fund with FTX as a key investor.

“From the very beginning, Mr Matthew and the Sino Global Capital team supported the FTX vision and then worked with us to help make it a reality,” Mr Bankman-Fried told crypto publication The Block at the time.

In January, the court-appointed management team overseeing the FTX bankruptcy proceedings sought permission to subpoena her and other former company executives, court filings show. Ms Wang has not been accused of wrongdoing in the collapse of FTX or Alameda.

Before FTX, Ms Wang briefly worked at crypto exchange Huobi Global in Singapore as a business development manager. She also spent two years at Credit Suisse as an analyst, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Other FTX alumni have also resurfaced in recent months.

Ms Amy Wu, who left Lightspeed Venture Partners to lead FTX Ventures, said in June that she has joined Menlo Ventures, one of Silicon Valley’s oldest venture firms.

Mr Brett Harrison, who was president of FTX United States until his abrupt resignation in September 2022, founded a start-up that plans to provide “a GPT-4-powered trading algorithm code generator.” BLOOMBERG