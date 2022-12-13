Ex-FTX CEO Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas as US files charges

Mr Sam Bankman-Fried’s detention followed a notification from the US that it had filed criminal charges against him. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
13 sec ago
Published
9 min ago

NASSAU – Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced co-founder and former head of digital-asset exchange FTX, was arrested in the Bahamas on Monday, the nation’s government said. 

Mr Bankman-Fried’s detention followed a notification from the US that it had filed criminal charges against him, the Bahamas attorney general said in a statement. Authorities in both countries had been probing his involvement in the company’s collapse last month. 

In a statement, US attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams, said the arrest was made at the request of the American government.

More than 100 FTX-related entities filed for US bankruptcy protections on Nov. 11. The firm and Mr Bankman-Fried are facing investigations in the US and the Bahamas, where the company was headquartered, into a range of possible misconduct. One key inquiry is into whether customer funds were lent out to trading firm Alameda Research, which he also founded.

In media interviews since FTX’s collapse, MrBankman-Fried has admitted to major managerial missteps, but has also claimed that he never tried to commit fraud or break the law.

In his remarks prepared for a US House hearing that Mr Bankman-Fried was scheduled to appear at on Tuesday, Bankman-Fried offered a blunt assessment of his plight. 

“I would like to start by formally stating under oath: I f*cked up,” he said in the remarks obtained by Bloomberg News. BLOOMBERG

More On This Topic
Bankman-Fried jolts FTX hearings with plan to skip Senate panel
FTX collapse: Is there no shame anymore?

Follow ST on LinkedIn and stay updated on the latest career news, insights and more.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top