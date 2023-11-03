Ex-crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried convicted of defrauding FTX customers

NEW YORK – FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was found guilty on Thursday of defrauding customers of his now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange in one of the biggest financial frauds on record, a verdict that cemented the 31-year-old former billionaire’s fall from grace.

A 12-member jury in Manhattan federal court convicted him on all seven counts he faced after a month-long trial in which prosecutors made the case that he stole US$8 billion (S$10.92 billion) from the exchange’s customers out of sheer greed.

The verdict came just shy of one year after FTX filed for bankruptcy in a swift corporate meltdown that shocked financial markets and erased his estimated US$26 billion personal fortune.

The jury reached the verdict after just over four hours of deliberations.

Bankman-Fried stood and clasped his hands together as the verdict was read.

US District Judge Lewis Kaplan set his sentencing for March 28, 2024.

Bankman-Fried, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate whose mother and father both are Stanford University law professors, could face decades in prison.

After Judge Kaplan left the courtroom, Bankman-Fried spoke with his lawyers at the defence table with his head down.

His father put his arm around his mother as they looked on from the courtroom’s front row.

His defence lawyers, who objected to several rulings by Kaplan before and during the trial, are expected to appeal the verdict.

Bankman-Fried is also set to go on trial on a second set of charges brought by prosecutors earlier in 2023, including for alleged foreign bribery and bank fraud conspiracies.

His conviction represented a victory for the US Justice Department and Mr Damian Williams, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, who made rooting out corruption in financial markets one of his top priorities.

Once the darling of the crypto world, Bankman-Fried – who was known for his mop of unkempt curly hair and for wearing shorts and T-shirts rather than business attire – instead joins the likes of admitted Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff, Wolf Of Wall Street fraudster Jordan Belfort and insider trader Ivan Boesky as notable people convicted of major US financial crimes.

The jury began deliberations on Thursday after hearing the prosecution’s rebuttal to the defence’s closing arguments delivered a day earlier.

Prosecutors argued during the trial that Bankman-Fried siphoned money from FTX to his crypto-focused hedge fund, Alameda Research, despite proclaiming on social media and in television advertisements that the exchange prioritised the safety of customer funds.

Alameda used the money to pay its lenders and to make loans to Bankman-Fried and other executives – who in turn made speculative venture investments and donated upwards of US$100 million to US political campaigns in a bid to promote cryptocurrency legislation the defendant viewed as favourable to his business, according to prosecutors.