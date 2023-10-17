Evergrande wind-up hearing opens bumpy path toward liquidation

HONG KONG – A hearing for China Evergrande Group in a Hong Kong insolvency court later this month will lay bare the once-unthinkable possibility of liquidating the property developer’s assets.

A wind-up order from Judge Linda Chan after the Oct 30 hearing would wreak havoc on the struggling company that is trying to finalise a restructuring plan to pay back creditors.

Any efforts to wind up the world’s most indebted developer – even if difficult to enforce in mainland – would provide a roadmap for other Chinese developers and creditors on how liquidation of such magnitude may play out.

Evergrande, the poster child of China’s real estate debt crisis with about US$327 billion (S$447.4 billion) of liabilities, comes to the hearing when more liquidations have been ordered.

The Hong Kong court has issued at least three wind-up orders for Chinese property developers since the debt crisis began in 2021, despite thorny jurisdictional issues and China’s interest in keeping developers afloat to ensure home-buyers are made whole.

“A liquidation order would have wide repercussions,” said Daniel Margulies, a partner at Dechert LLP who specialises in restructuring matters in Asia. The developer’s collapse “would show that problems of this size and complexity in China seemingly cannot be restructured and will likely end up in some form of liquidation, whether onshore or offshore.”

The hearing originates from a wind-up lawsuit filed by a creditor, Top Shine Global Limited of Intershore Consult (Samoa), who was a strategic investor in Evergrande’s online sales platform.

Top Shine’s case was the first wind-up lawsuit against Evergrande and became the consolidated class action for other frustrated creditors.

What happens if a liquidation order is issued?

If Judge Chan’s court decides to issue a wind-up, Evergrande could still appeal the decision. But that would not stop the liquidation process from moving forward.

However, a liquidation order may not necessarily lead to an immediate suspension of Evergrande’s construction work, housing delivery and other activities.

After the order, the court could appoint a liquidator, who would seize control from directors and management to make major business decisions and seek gains for creditors from existing assets.