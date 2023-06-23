Evergrande’s former CEO puts Hong Kong home on market for $27.6 million

HONG KONG - China Evergrande Group’s former chief executive officer Hui Ka Yan is selling his home in Hong Kong for HK$160 million (S$27.6 million), Hong Kong Economic Times reported on Friday.

Mr Hui stepped down from the embattled Chinese property developer in July 2022 after a probe found he was involved in diverting loans worth US$2 billion (S$2.7 billion) secured by unit Evergrande Property Services.

The Hong Kong newspaper, citing a property agent, said the property was not over-leveraged and Mr Hui was not looking for a fire sale.

Mr Hui bought the 2,835 net sq ft duplex flat in North Point Mid-Levels on Hong Kong island from New World Development in 2019 for HK$156 million, according to records from the Land Registry.

The home on the 32nd and 33rd floors, which overlooks the Victoria Harbour, includes a 654 sq ft balcony and 1,159 sq ft terrace with a pool. REUTERS