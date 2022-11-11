EV maker Nio Q3 net loss widens despite higher vehicle sales

SINGAPORE - Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio reported a wider net loss of 4.1 billion yuan (S$801.4 million) during its third quarter, despite higher vehicle sales and total revenue.

The net loss for the three months ended Sept 30, 2022, was 44.9 per cent higher year-on-year and an increase of 50.9 per cent from the net loss it reported in the previous quarter. Nio has a secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange mainboard.

The wider losses were posted despite stronger total revenue, which rose to 13 billion yuan, from 9.8 billion yuan in the third quarter last year, it said on Thursday.

Vehicle sales grew 38.2 per cent in the third quarter of 2022 to 11.9 billion yuan, which was mainly attributed to higher deliveries as a result of a more diversified product mix offered.

Nio delivered a quarterly record of some 31,607 vehicles, chief executive William Bin Li noted. By comparison, the company delivered 25,059 vehicles in the second quarter this year.

“We achieved solid top line growth in the third quarter of 2022 against a challenging market environment,” said Steven Wei Feng, chief financial officer of Nio. “We aim to consistently enhance the holistic user experience for our global user community by investing in core technology development as well as power network expansion, while continuously improving our operational execution and efficiency.”

While Nio recorded higher revenue, the company’s cost of sales, was also higher than previous quarters, driven by higher delivery volume and higher battery cost per vehicle.

The higher costs of batteries also resulted in weaker vehicle margin for the third quarter of FY2022, declining to 16.4 per cent, from 18 per cent in the same period a year ago.

Nio’s gross profit fell 12.9 per cent on year to 1.7 billion yuan for the quarter.

The company also incurred higher research and development expenses of 2.9 billion yuan during the third quarter, which was 146.8 per cent higher than the year-ago period.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were also up 48.6 per cent on year to 2.7 billion yuan.

Nio’s loss per share stood at 2.53 yuan, higher than the 1.82 yuan per share loss in the year-ago period.

Looking ahead, Nio expects to deliver between 43,000 to 48,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter of this year, an increase of between 71.8 per cent and 91.7 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.

Total revenue in the next quarter is expected to also rise a similar amount to be between 17.4 billion yuan and 19.2 billion yuan, the company said. THE BUSINESS TIMES