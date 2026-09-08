Europe’s biggest mobile operators in talks for satellite-to-mobile venture

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The Deutsche Telekom booth at the Gamescom computer gaming fair in Cologne, Germany, on Aug 26.

A group of Europe’s biggest mobile operators are in early talks to create a consortium to bid on satellite spectrum and offer direct-to-mobile service, which would rival Elon Musk’s Starlink service on the continent, people familiar with the matter said.

Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Vodafone Group and Telefonica would jointly bid for a share of airwaves that the European Union has proposed reserving for a local operator, a plan aimed at increasing sovereign satellite capabilities, the people said, asking not to be identified because the plans are private. No final decisions on the consortium or plans to bid have been made, they said.

To comply with the EU’s proposal, any satellite operator would need to be majority controlled by a European business.

Spokespeople for Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Vodafone and Telefonica declined to comment.

The EU is weighing new rules for satellite access on the 2 GHz spectrum in an upcoming auction that would keep a third of the band for local companies. The rules will govern direct-to-mobile service, an area that’s dominated by Musk’s Starlink, which can provide text, data and calls to handsets from orbit. Current licenses for the spectrum are due to expire in 2027.

Terrestrial wireless infrastructure covers the vast majority of populated areas in Europe. Even so, the EU is seeking to build up available satellite services as SpaceX expands its direct-to-consumer business.

SpaceX, which opposes the EU’s proposal to limit spectrum access for international companies, already provides Starlink satellite broadband across much of Europe. It has agreements with a number of partners in Europe, including Deutsche Telekom, to provide direct-to-device services. The US company lacks the spectrum rights to provide those services independently in the EU.

UK-based Vodafone has formed a joint venture with US-based satellite firm AST SpaceMobile, which also provides direct-to-mobile satellite service. Under the proposal currently discussed in Brussels, it would need to adjust its 50/50 ownership structure to bid for the spectrum designated for a European player.

The EU plans to reserve another third of the spectrum for sovereign communication services provided by IRIS², the satellite constellation built by a consortium led by SES, Eutelsat Communications and Hispasat, with limited direct-to-mobile capabilities provided by Hispasat.

The constellation won’t enter service until 2029 and will be initially focused on broadband. International companies will be eligible to bid on the final third. BLOOMBERG