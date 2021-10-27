Eurokars bags franchise for hand-built Pagani

Diversified motor group Eurokars has clinched the Pagani franchise, adding to its list of car brands across a wide price spectrum.

The Italian marque, known for hand-built cars costing more than $3 million each, was previously represented by the EuroSports group.

Eurokars, owned by motor tycoon Karsono Kwee, will start selling the C10, a new model which uses a bi-turbo V12 engine from Mercedes-AMG.

"This may be a niche brand, but surprisingly, there is a lot of interest," Mr Kwee told The Straits Times. "We are getting an allocation of only three cars."

The C10, which replaces the Huayra, is said to be priced around €3 million. That would translate to at least $4.7 million.

Pagani will be housed at 5 Leng Kee Road, sharing the premises with Eurokars' McLaren arm, Eurokars Supersports.

Eurokars also represents Porsche, Rolls-Royce, Mini, Mazda and MG in Singapore.

It has other brands in China, Australia and Indonesia. It is understood that Eurokars will also sell Paganis to buyers of high net worth in the region.

There are so few Pagani cars here that the number is not captured in the Land Transport Authority's vehicle population statistics.

One of the first Pagani owners here is multi-millionaire Tommie Goh, who had a Pagani Zonda F, which was priced at $3 million when he bought it in 2010. He has since sold the car.