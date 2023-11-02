NTU, four other organisations win EuroCham S’pore awards for sustainable efforts

SINGAPORE – The Nanyang Technological University (NTU) now has eight zero-energy buildings, with its latest one producing about 2,500 fewer tonnes of carbon dioxide per year than a normal building – the equivalent of more than 7,000 round-trip flights between Singapore and Hong Kong.

By the end of this year, it will have also installed another 13,000 solar panels on its campus, in addition to the existing 19,000 panels installed since 2015.

These sustainable investments bagged NTU an award at a ceremony held by the European Chamber of Commerce, Singapore (EuroCham Singapore) on Thursday. It was one of five organisations to win awards, out of 35 nominations that were judged by a panel of industry leaders and sustainability experts.

In addition, the Swedish Chamber of Commerce won an award for Green Initiative of the Year, a new category introduced in this round of awards.

This marks the fourth year of the EuroCham Sustainability Awards, which recognises companies of both Singaporean and European origins for their efforts in environmental, social and governance (ESG) communication, investments, sustainable business innovation, social sustainability and sustainable transportation and logistics.

In his keynote speech at the ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said that Singapore and European businesses can seize new growth opportunities while contributing to both regions’ sustainability goals.

He highlighted three key areas where the private sector, which includes European businesses, can help to catalyse decarbonisation at scale for the region.

The first is in carbon markets, where Singapore can be established as a vibrant carbon services and trading hub.

“We welcome companies across the carbon market value chain to set up in Singapore, and use Singapore as a base to expand into the region which has huge potential for mitigation activities particularly in nature-based solutions,” he said.

There are already more than 100 companies that use Singapore as a regional gateway to provide carbon services in Asia.

The private sector can also help to provide low carbon solutions, said DPM Heng.

“We are investing in low-carbon technologies such as low-carbon hydrogen and carbon capture, utilisation and storage, which can enable our transition to a net-zero future.”

Green and transition finance is also where Singapore can play an important role as an international financial centre, he said.

“We are keen to work with European partners in developing sustainability-related capabilities in Singapore and growing the range of sustainable finance solutions to serve clients in Asia,” DPM Heng added.

“As a regional business hub, Singapore can be a base for European businesses to connect with partners across South-east Asia and the larger Asia-Pacific region. We can also serve as a living laboratory for innovative European businesses to test-bed novel solutions that can be scaled up regionally for wider impact.”