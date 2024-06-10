Euro slips to one-month low as Macron calls French election

SINGAPORE – The euro fell on June 10 as French President Emmanuel Macron called a shock election after being trounced in the European Union vote by the far-right, while the US dollar was steady ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting later in the week.

The euro fell to US$1.0764, its lowest since May 9, in early trading in Asia. It was last down 0.24 per cent at US$1.0776 as investors weighed the implications of renewed political uncertainty in the eurozone’s second-biggest economy in a key election year.

Eurosceptic nationalists made the biggest gains in European Parliament elections in the June 9 vote, an aggregated exit poll showed, prompting Mr Macron to take a risky gamble to try to re-establish his authority.

“The prospects of a far right victory in France’s snap elections may keep the euro under pressure in the near term,” said Mr Mansoor Mohi-Uddin, chief economist at Bank of Singapore.

“But the exchange rate is still more likely to be influenced by this week’s US inflation data and FOMC meeting.”

The European Central Bank cut rates last week in a well-telegraphed move, but offered few hints about the outlook for monetary policy given that inflation is still above target.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, was at 105.09, the highest since May 30, after rising 0.8 per cent on June 7 following data that showed the world’s largest economy created a lot more jobs than expected in May.

US nonfarm payrolls expanded by 272,000 jobs in May, data showed, while economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls advancing by 185,000.

Mr Ryan Brandham, head of global capital markets for North America at Validus Risk Management, said recently the US labour market data has been showing some signs of softening, supporting discussions of rate cuts in the second half of 2024.

“But this result will likely take the steam out of that conversation. The Fed has shown patience in waiting for the confidence that inflation will fully return to target before signalling rate cuts, and that caution seems warranted.”

The jobs data led traders to once again shift their expectations of when the Fed will cut rates and by how much. Markets are now pricing in 36 basis points of cuts in 2024 compared with nearly 50 bps – or at least two cuts – before the jobs data.

The chances of a rate cut in September are now at roughly 50 per cent, from around 70 per cent late on June 6, before the US jobs data.

The Fed is not expected to make any change at its policy meeting this week, but the focus will be on the comments from Fed chair Jerome Powell and changes to economic projections from the policymakers.

US inflation data is also due on June 12.

“We suspect that the median dot will fall from three cuts to less than two. A hawkish hold?,” said Mr Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York.

The Bank of Japan is due to hold its two-day monetary policy meeting this week, with the central bank widely expected to maintain short-term interest rates in a 0-0.1 per cent range.