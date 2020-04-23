Essential items from New Zealand arrive in Singapore

An Air New Zealand flight arrived at Changi Airport yesterday carrying about 20 tonnes of meat, including beef and lamb. This was the first shipment of essential items sent from New Zealand under a trade declaration launched last week between the country and Singapore. Both nations have pledged to ensure the continued production and flow of essential items through their seaports and airports during the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing and New Zealand High Commissioner Jo Tyndall welcomed the shipment at storage facility Sats Coolport. "Subsequent flights will also include fruit and eggs," Mr Chan said in a Facebook post yesterday. "On our part, Singapore is helping to facilitate New Zealanders making their way home, and with sourcing for needed medical supplies."

He added that like-minded countries can work together to establish trade links "so that we can mutually benefit from the flow of essential goods" during this pandemic.