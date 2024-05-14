ESR shares jump most since 2020 after takeover bid

HONG KONG - ESR Group shares climbed the most in more than four years after the real estate fund manager received a non-binding takeover proposal from a consortium of investors, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report.

ESR - the sponsor of Singapore-listed ESR-Logos Reit - surged as much as 23 per cent to HK$12.28 in early trade on May 14, hitting the highest since Sept 7.

The stock was up 20 per cent as of 11.22am Hong Kong time, trading at HK$12 with a market value of about US$6.5 billion (S$8.8 billion).

Starwood Capital Group, Sixth Street Partners and SSW Partners have submitted a proposal about a possible privatisation, ESR said in a statement on May 13, when trading in its shares was suspended. Citigroup Global Markets Asia is acting as a financial adviser to ESR on the proposal, according to the statement.

While considerations are at an early stage and there is no certainty of a deal, ESR backers including its founders and Warburg Pincus welcome the indicative proposal and believe it is in the best interests of shareholders, it said.

Some existing investors may roll over parts or all of their stakes in a deal, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

ESR shares jumped 9 per cent on Feb. 21 following a previous Bloomberg report that owners were considering options for the company, including taking it private. Still, the shares went on to hit a record low of HK$7.45 in March. BLOOMBERG