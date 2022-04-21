Equinix expands 5th Singapore data centre with $117m investment as demand continues rising

SINGAPORE - US data centre operator Equinix said on Thursday (April 21) that it has completed a US$86 million (S$117 million) expansion of its fifth data centre in Singapore as demand for digital infrastructure here continues rising.

The amount is on top of Equinix's US$144 million initial investment in the data centre, dubbed SG5, in Tanjong Kling, Jurong West, which opened in August last year.

The expansion more than doubles the facility's space for servers to more than 2,950 cabinets to meet the requirements of current and new customers. It also more than doubles the initial server floor space to over 83,000 sq ft.

When SG5 is fully decked out, it is expected to be able to offer 5,000 cabinets and a server floor space of close to 129,000 sq ft.

Ms Leong Yee May, managing director of Equinix South Asia, said: "Our digital infrastructure empowers public and private organisations with the capabilities necessary for innovation, participation and success in the digital economy.

"This is crucial as enterprises in Singapore continue their drive towards digital transformation, solidifying Singapore's status as South-east Asia's premier business and technology hub."

Equinix added that it has selected subsea cable operator Inligo Networks to set up a cable landing station for its Asia Connect Cable System subsea cable in Singapore.

The 18,000km cable system is one of the 14 key submarine cable systems that Equnix's data centres in Singapore are connected to.

The cable system will provide low latency and high-capacity connectivity between Singapore, Indonesia, Australia and the United States. Its construction is expected to start this year.

There are more than 70 operational data centres in Singapore as at last year, with a total available IT capacity of about 1,000MW.

The Covid-19 pandemic has been driving digitalisation and, thus, demand for data centres globally. Such facilities are vital for the Internet and its applications, providing functions such as storage of digital files and transferring of data online.

But supply has been crippled in Singapore due to a moratorium on new data centres in place since 2019, said real estate consultancy Cushman and Wakefield. This means that the data centre market here is one of the tightest globally, with vacancy rates below 2 per cent, the firm said in January.

Under the moratorium, the release of state land for data centres and the development of new ones on existing state land have been temporarily paused for the Government to review how to grow the industry more sustainably.

Data centres are big energy guzzlers, powering servers and keeping them cool. They account for 7 per cent of total electricity consumption in Singapore in 2020.