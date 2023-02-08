Envision Digital sets up green research hub as part of expansion

SINGAPORE - Sustainability software company Envision Digital is setting up a research and innovation hub to promote sustainability as part of plans to expand in Singapore and the region.

The Net Zero Centre of Excellence will focus on the major sectors of green finance, transportation (air, land, sea) and large-scale real estate portfolios, the firm said.

As part of this new initiative, OCBC Bank has entered into a strategic partnership with Envision Digital to help businesses better monitor and report their carbon emissions and environmental impact.

The bank is also exploring using Envision Digital’s solutions to track its own operations’ carbon footprint.

Singapore-headquartered Envision Digital provides software services such as artificial intelligence software to help governments and companies reach net-zero.

It will also establish a Digital Battery Centre of Excellence with an initial focus on safety, life cycle management, battery swapping and smart networks for electric vehicles (EV) and energy storage batteries.

The Singapore EV market is set to grow by around 23 per cent between 2023 and 2027.

The total amount invested in these initiatives were not disclosed.

The firm is working with the National Gallery Singapore to support its move to become a super-low-energy building. It will equip the gallery with technology as well as training and consultancy to track its carbon footprint and optimise overall energy consumption.

These announcements were made at the company’s fifth anniversary celebrations at the National Gallery, where Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat was the guest of honour.