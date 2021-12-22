Entrepreneurs quicker at building trust than other professionals: NTU study

Entrepreneurs are quicker to build trust and adapt to bad situations in a work-related environment than non-entrepreneurs, according to a recent study led by Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

The researchers found that entrepreneurs also recovered more easily from losing trust in business dealings.

The study suggests that entrepreneurs, or those with entrepreneurial qualities, may be stronger candidates for roles in companies that deal with fast-paced decision-making.

Results from the study, which was supported by the National Research Foundation's Science of Research, Innovation and Enterprise programme, were shared by NTU researchers yesterday.

The study was conducted from 2016 to 2020 with 416 participants in Singapore who were categorised as entrepreneurs, managers and professionals based on their occupation.

Participants went through a role-playing experiment with several rounds of business transactions, where they had to decide how much money they would entrust for investments to an agent, who displayed different levels of trustworthiness.

While comparable levels of initial trust were seen among the different groups, entrepreneurs were found to build trustworthy relationships faster by increasing their investments by around 50 per cent, compared with 21 per cent for managers and 35 per cent for professionals.

This showed that they were more trusting and willing to build a partnership.

At the same time, the study noted that entrepreneurs were quicker to react if their business partners displayed dishonesty, with their investments decreasing more sharply compared with the others.

The researchers said this showed that entrepreneurs were quick to adapt to bad situations, especially those that would lead to losses or the detriment of their business.

Overall, the study's results suggest that entrepreneurs are more alert to behaviours that signal changes in trust, and react more quickly to such developments, than professionals and managers.