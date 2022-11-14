Employers should raise salaries in ‘fair and sustainable’ way amid inflation, uncertainties: NWC

SINGAPORE – As inflation continues to eat away at each dollar and push up the cost of living, the National Wages Council (NWC) has called on employers to raise salaries for employees in guidelines released on Monday.

At the same time, the NWC, which is a tripartite body comprising representatives from the employers, the trade unions and the Government, recognises that businesses are facing rising costs and uncertain business prospects, so any wage increases should be “fair and sustainable”, it said.

The council also set out wage guidelines for lower-wage workers in a bid to narrow the income gap.

In general, employers that have done well and have good business prospects should reward their staff with built-in wage increases and variable payments that are in line with the employees’ contributions. If the company hires lower-wage workers, they should receive a pay raise at the upper band of 5.5 to 7.5 per cent of their gross monthly wage, or at least $80 to $100, whichever is higher.

Employers that have done well but face uncertain business prospects may moderate built-in wage increases, but NWC said they should still reward employees with variable payments. Meanwhile, lower-wage workers should get a built-in wage increase at the lower to middle band of the 5.5 to 7.5 per cent range.

Lastly, employers that have not done well may exercise wage restraint, with the management leading by example. Those that hire lower-wage workers should get a built-in wage increase at the lower band of 5.5 to 7.5 per cent range of their gross monthly wage.

NWC noted that some employees had taken wage cuts or freezes and supported other cost-cutting measures and thus it is only fair that employees are duly compensated when the economy picks up.

Mr Desmond Tan, deputy secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress, urged employers to factor in the current inflation rates when they make wage increment decisions so as “to ensure real income growth for our workers”.

Inflation in Singapore is at its highest levels in over a decade, with headline inflation projected at 6 per cent for 2022, higher than the 2.3 per cent recorded in 2021. Core inflation, which excludes the costs of accommodation and private transport, is projected to average around 4 per cent, higher than the 0.9 per cent in 2021.

The guidelines, which cover the period from Dec 1 to Nov 30 next year, also called for employers to implement the flexible wage system if they had not done so. This is because economic uncertainties ahead underscore the need for resilience and flexibility in wage structures, noted the NWC.

A flexible wage system includes a fixed component, which is the fixed basic monthly pay, and the variable component, which includes a monthly variable component or an annual variable component, built into gross salary.

This will ensure employers can restore wages quickly when business recovers, or cut wages during periods of economic uncertainty to sustain their business. Such a wage system will also give employees greater job security as companies can cut costs instead of jobs.

Mr Lim Wen Sheng, deputy general secretary of the Food, Drinks and Allied Workers’ Union, which represents employees in accommodation, food manufacturing, food retail and food services, said all companies should reward workers with a fair wage adjustment and variable payment to help them cope with rising inflation.

The guidelines for lower-wage workers apply to those who are earning a gross monthly wage of up to $2,200, which covers about a fifth of full-time employed residents.