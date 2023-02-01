EMA proposes more protection for Singapore’s electricity consumers should retailers go bust

SINGAPORE - The Energy Market Authority (EMA) has proposed tightening licensing conditions for electricity retailers to ensure they are sufficiently resilient against market volatility, and to strengthen consumer protection after surging wholesale electricity prices in 2021 drove nearly half of Singapore’s 15 retailers to shutter and affected 9 per cent of all consumer accounts here.

One proposal that the regulator is considering is whether retailers should be made to compensate consumers for expected losses arising from early contract termination.

Other proposed changes to guard against companies going bust include requiring retailers to have a minimum paid-up capital or tangible net worth of at least $1 million, and increasing their hedging requirement.

EMA on Wednesday launched a public consultation which will run till March 3 to seek feedback on its proposals, which come after the recent upheavals in the retail electricity market highlighted several gaps.

A key issue at hand is ensuring that a balance is struck between setting more stringent requirements to reduce the risk of retailers’ going bust and the higher cost of these measures, which will likely be passed on to consumers.

This is as the difference between some retailers’ fixed-price plans of over 12 or 24 months and SP’s tariff has shrunk to less than 2 per cent, compared with the initial promised savings of up to 30 per cent on consumers’ power bills when Singapore’s electricity market became fully liberalised in 2018.

When wholesale electricity prices spiked in the fourth quarter of 2021, some retailers had to buy the unhedged portion of electricity at high prices and sell them at much lower contracted rates to consumers.

As a result, six retailers - iSwitch, Ohm Energy, Best Electricity, SilverCloud, UGS Energy, ValuEnergy - could not sustain their operations, while another two prematurely terminated consumers’ contracts. About 140,000 households and 11,500 business accounts were either transferred to another electricity retailer or to SP Group.

EMA also pointed to insufficient protection for consumers. “Retailers typically do not have any contractual obligations to compensate consumers if their contracts are prematurely terminated by the retailer. This stands in stark contrast to the fact that most consumers are required to pay an early termination fee if they choose to prematurely terminate contracts,” it said.

To ensure that consumers and retailers receive equal protection should there be early termination, EMA plans to require retailers that impose early termination charges on consumers to compensate consumers, and this compensation must be at least as much as the penalties levied.

On possibly requiring retailers to compensate consumers for losses when a contract is terminated early, EMA noted that early terminations may lead to some consumers having to purchase electricity at higher rates.

But EMA noted that while this will benefit consumers, it would lead to significant costs for electricity retailers, which could make it less viable for them to operate.

Also on the cards are amendments to clarify that the retailer is not permitted to unilaterally terminate the contract as long as there is no default in payment or the contract, even if the consumer is insolvent, bankrupt or deceased.

Dr Victor Nian, co-founder and chief executive of the think-tank Centre for Strategic Energy and Resources, said this will help ensure that the rest of the household is allowed to continue with the existing contract till its expiry rather than be penalised if the electricity account holder is deceased or bankrupted.