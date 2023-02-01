EMA proposes more protection for Singapore’s electricity consumers should retailers go bust

SINGAPORE - The Energy Market Authority (EMA) has proposed tightening licensing conditions for electricity retailers to ensure they are sufficiently resilient against market volatility, and to strengthen consumer protection after surging wholesale electricity prices in 2021 drove nearly half of Singapore’s 15 retailers to shutter and affected 9 per cent of all consumer accounts here.
One proposal that the regulator is considering is whether retailers should be made to compensate consumers for expected losses arising from early contract termination.
Other proposed changes to guard against companies going bust include requiring retailers to have a minimum paid-up capital or tangible net worth of at least $1 million, and increasing their hedging requirement.
EMA on Wednesday launched a public consultation which will run till March 3 to seek feedback on its proposals, which come after the recent upheavals in the retail electricity market highlighted several gaps.
A key issue at hand is ensuring that a balance is struck between setting more stringent requirements to reduce the risk of retailers’ going bust and the higher cost of these measures, which will likely be passed on to consumers.
This is as the difference between some retailers’ fixed-price plans of over 12 or 24 months and SP’s tariff has shrunk to less than 2 per cent, compared with the initial promised savings of up to 30 per cent on consumers’ power bills when Singapore’s electricity market became fully liberalised in 2018.
When wholesale electricity prices spiked in the fourth quarter of 2021, some retailers had to buy the unhedged portion of electricity at high prices and sell them at much lower contracted rates to consumers.
As a result, six retailers - iSwitch, Ohm Energy, Best Electricity, SilverCloud, UGS Energy, ValuEnergy - could not sustain their operations, while another two prematurely terminated consumers’ contracts. About 140,000 households and 11,500 business accounts were either transferred to another electricity retailer or to SP Group.
EMA also pointed to insufficient protection for consumers. “Retailers typically do not have any contractual obligations to compensate consumers if their contracts are prematurely terminated by the retailer. This stands in stark contrast to the fact that most consumers are required to pay an early termination fee if they choose to prematurely terminate contracts,” it said.
To ensure that consumers and retailers receive equal protection should there be early termination, EMA plans to require retailers that impose early termination charges on consumers to compensate consumers, and this compensation must be at least as much as the penalties levied.
On possibly requiring retailers to compensate consumers for losses when a contract is terminated early, EMA noted that early terminations may lead to some consumers having to purchase electricity at higher rates.
But EMA noted that while this will benefit consumers, it would lead to significant costs for electricity retailers, which could make it less viable for them to operate.
Also on the cards are amendments to clarify that the retailer is not permitted to unilaterally terminate the contract as long as there is no default in payment or the contract, even if the consumer is insolvent, bankrupt or deceased.
Dr Victor Nian, co-founder and chief executive of the think-tank Centre for Strategic Energy and Resources, said this will help ensure that the rest of the household is allowed to continue with the existing contract till its expiry rather than be penalised if the electricity account holder is deceased or bankrupted.
To ensure retailers have sufficient financial standing, they will be required to have a paid-up capital or tangible net worth of at least $1 million. The existing nine retailers - Geneco, Keppel Electric, PacificLight Energy, Sembcorp Power, Senoko Energy, Sunseap Energy, Tuas Power Supply, Diamond Electric and Union Power - will have to meet this requirement, among others, for their licence to be renewed.
This is in addition to current requirements for license applicants to show that its management has at least five years’ experience in energy retailing and/or commodity trading, and to submit a comprehensive business plan.
In addition, to ensure retailers are headed by competent and honest individuals, they will have to seek EMA’s approval to appoint key appointment holders. They include anyone with substantial direct or indirect influence over the company including its ACRA-registered directors and chief executive or managing director.
Existing licensees will have to comply with this requirement for any change in their key appointment holders, when the proposed changes come into effect.
To increase the resilience of retailers, EMA plans to require both open electricity market (OEM) and non-OEM retailers to hedge at least 80 per cent of their retail contract quantity on a rolling 24- month forward basis, and provide a performance bond to cover the residual unhedged quantity.
Currently, there are no hedging requirements for non-OEM retailers, while OEM retailers are required to hedge at least 50 per cent of their OEM retail contract load that are not indexed to wholesale electricity prices on an ongoing forward basis, EMA said.
Acceptable hedging contracts include contract-for-differences with any supplier with physical generation assets or those traded in the electricity futures market, it added.
Dr David Broadstock, a senior research fellow at the National University of Singapore’s Energy Studies Institute, said the increased hedging requirement could “limit how much the Singapore wholesale electricity market (SWEM) can transfer unpredictable price risk to retailers.”
Potentially, this could help “reduce uncertainties in wholesale market operations, which may induce greater SWEM price stability – but time will (tell) if that happens,” he said.
The requirement for a performance bond on unhedged electricity supply, “together with a cautious approach to calculating the (bond) size, should help ensure that should the spot market turn volatile, retailers will have prudent capital set aside to endure short-term shocks,” Dr Broadstock said.
Together with the proposed minimum capital requirements, this should reduce the likelihood of overnight exits from the market, he added.
Mr Sharad Somani, partner, head of infrastructure for KPMG Asia Pacific, noted that “with energy transition and new fuel options coming into Singapore, ... it is important for existing players to take out speculation from the equation and move towards robust business models.
The proposed changes should ensure that financially strong retailers enter, and their business model is resilient in the face of fluctuating market conditions, he said. “Retailers will focus more on value add and innovation rather than only competing on price,” he added.