Elon Musk says Tesla demand is double production rate as price cuts trigger interest

Bengaluru - Tesla’s aggressive price cuts have created a wave of demand for its electric vehicles, chief executive Elon Musk said on Wednesday, addressing concerns that a weak economy would throttle buyers’ interest.

The company beat Wall Street targets for fourth-quarter revenue and profit earlier on Wednesday despite a sharp decline in vehicle profit margins, and it sought to reassure investors that it can cut costs and continue to generate cash as competition intensifies in the year ahead.

Aggressive price cuts this month have positioned Tesla as the initiator of a price war, but its forecast of a 37 per cent rise in car volume for the year, to 1.8 million vehicles, was down from 2022’s pace.

Mr Musk addressed the issue at the start of a call with investors and analysts, saying orders were more than twice production in January.

“These price changes really make a difference for the average consumer,” he said. Shares rose 1 per cent in extended trading.

Tesla’s sales prospects after a huge price cut early this year, facing a weak global economy, are a key focus for investors. The company has a long-term target of a compounded 50 per cent annual rise.

Acknowledging concerns about the uncertain economy, Tesla said it is “accelerating our cost reduction roadmap and driving towards higher production rates” in the near term.

The company which transformed the global electric vehicle market has outperformed the industry and increased sales and profit to records in recent years, weathering the pandemic and global supply-chain issues better than rivals.

“Tesla’s demand outlook is a whole lot more bullish than practically any other automaker,” said Garrett Nelson, analyst at CFRA Research, calling the quarter “solid.”

“Margin fell a little short. I think what we’re seeing is inflationary impact and higher raw material costs,” he added.

Analysts had said Tesla’s profitability gave it room to cut prices and pressure rivals. The company’s US$9,000 (S$11,800) in net profit per vehicle in the past quarter was more than seven times the comparable figure for Toyota Motor in the third quarter. But it was down from almost US$9,700 in the third quarter.

The company’s stock posted its worst drop last year, hit by demand worries and Mr Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, which fueled investor concerns he would be distracted from running Tesla.

Margins generally are expected to be under further pressure from its aggressive price cuts. Tesla, which had made a series of price increases since early 2021, reversed course and offered discounts in December in the United States, followed by price cuts of as much as 20 per cent this month.

It ended the fourth quarter with 13 days’ worth of vehicles in inventory, more than four times higher than the start of 2022, and a record US$12.8 billion in value.