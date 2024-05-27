Elon Musk’s xAI raises $8 billion in bid to challenge OpenAI

Elon Musk’s AI development is closely tied to X.com, where xAI got its start with the Grok AI service. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
May 27, 2024, 02:46 PM
Published
May 27, 2024, 02:45 PM

HONG KONG - Elon Musk’s xAI has raised US$6 billion (S$8.1 billion) in a Series B funding round backed by venture firms Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital.

The fundraising, announced in a blog post on May 26, comes less than a year after xAI’s debut and marks one of the bigger investments in the nascent field of developing artificial intelligence tools. Musk’s AI development is closely tied to X.com, the social network formerly known as Twitter, where xAI got its start with the Grok AI service.

Mr Musk had been an early supporter of artificial intelligence, backing OpenAI before it introduced ChatGPT in late 2022. He later pulled out of the venture and has advocated cautious development of the technology because of its potential dangers. BLOOMBERG

More On This Topic
Musk says his AI firm xAI is rolling out chatbot Grok to X Premium+ subscribers
Elon Musk takes another swing at OpenAI, makes xAI’s Grok chatbot open-source

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top