Video game giant Electronic Arts to lay off 5% of workforce

SAN FRANCISCO - Electronic Arts on Feb 28 said it is cutting about 5 per cent of its workforce, as belt tightening continues in the video game and tech industries.

The California company behind hits including soccer game “FC24” is also “sunsetting” some titles and stopping development of others it thinks will not be successful, chief executive Andrew Wilson said in a message to employees posted online.

“We are streamlining our company operations to deliver deeper, more connected experiences for fans everywhere that build community, shape culture, and grow fandom,” Mr Wilson said.

“In this time of change, we expect these decisions to impact approximately 5 per cent of our workforce.”

The company’s annual report last year indicated it had 13,400 employees, meaning about 670 positions are being eliminated.

Sony on Feb 27 said it will lay off 900 people across its video game division worldwide, or about 8 per cent of its employees, and close a studio in London. Microsoft in January said it was laying off 1,900 people, or 8 per cent of staff, from its gaming division, following its acquisition of Activision Blizzard. League Of Legends maker Riot Games said last month it will cut 530 jobs, which is about 11 per cent of staff.

Last year the wider tech industry lost 260,000 jobs according to layoffs.fyi, a website that tracks the sector.

So far this year, layoffs are at 45,356, the site showed, from 176 companies. AFP