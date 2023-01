SINGAPORE – It may be the youngest private bank in the business with just 28 years under its belt, but that has not stopped EFG from capturing increasing market share from competitors who have been in the business for several hundred years.

Established in Zurich by the Greek-originated Latsis family in 1995, EFG is now one of the fastest-growing boutique private banks, with well over 144 billion Swiss francs (S$206.5 billion) of assets under management (AUM) as at June 2022.