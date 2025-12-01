Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Applicants are also to indicate the fixed asset investments and total business expenditure for the data centre.

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said on Dec 1 that they have launched the second “Data Centre – Call for Application” (DC-CFA2).

The DC-CFA is the primary mechanism for allocating data-centre capacity in Singapore.

The statement noted that at least 200 megawatts (MW) of data-centre capacity will be made available from this initiative, with potentially more through the adoption of new and innovative green energy pathways.

This is an increase from the 80 MW of new capacity that was awarded to four data-centre operators through the pilot DC-CFA in July 2023.

IMDA said that DC-CFA2 applications will be assessed holistically based on their strategic value to Singapore’s digital economy, broader economic contributions, and commitment to sustainability.

The aim of the joint initiative is to enhance infrastructure resilience and international connectivity, so as to strengthen the city-state’s international standing as a “trusted hub” for artificial intelligence and data-centre investments.

Thus, applicants should flesh out how their proposal would strengthen this value proposition, added the authority.

They should propose other activities or partnerships that would drive the growth of Singapore’s digital economy, such as research and development, product innovation, and talent development initiatives.

The suggested activities and partnerships should also improve the competitiveness of industries and companies based in the Republic via the use of cutting-edge technologies.

Sustainability, green-energy focus

Another goal of the venture is to accelerate the use of green energy, in a bid to realise broader sustainable development goals.

So, applicants should provide proposals on how they intend to run the most efficient data centre that is “best in class”, said IMDA.

Criteria for achieving this in terms of facility-level energy efficiency and IT energy efficiency were laid out for applicants.

In particular, the statement noted that applicants should maximise the use of green energy to power the proposed new data-centre capacity.

“(This means the data centre should be) at least 50 per cent powered by eligible green energy pathways such as biomethane, low-carbon ammonia, low-carbon hydrogen, novel fuel cells with carbon capture and storage technology, or vertical building-integrated photovoltaics/building-applied photovoltaics.”

A selected applicant under the DC-CFA2 is also required to obtain the BCA-IMDA Green Mark for Data Centres 2024 Platinum certification for its proposed data centre.