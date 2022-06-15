World's central banks got it wrong, and economies are paying the price

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Even after central banks recognised they got their inflation calls wrong last year, they have continued to flub their policy guidance, threatening greater damage to their credibility, roiling markets and undermining the pandemic recovery.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) is now expected to hike interest rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday (June 15), just weeks after chair Jerome Powell and his team repeatedly advertised a half-percentage point move. It is the latest in a series of misfires, from deeming high inflation "transitory" last year to speeding up the end of its bond-purchase programme to accelerating the run-off of its bond portfolio.

European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde has lately also turned more hawkish than she previously indicated, and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is among those raising rates faster than policymakers had signalled.

Investors are casting judgment as they fret that the race to make up for past forecasting errors raises the risk of recessions. Global stocks have entered a bear market, US Treasury yields on Monday posted their biggest two-day jump since the 1980s and credit markets are showing signs of increasing stress.

The loss of credibility means even greater policy action may be needed to defuse price pressures.

Loss of confidence

"Central banks are in a dilemma," said economist Sayuri Shirai, a former Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member who is now a Keio University professor. "To restore confidence, central banks need to raise policy rates" sufficiently to bring down inflation, and that "may lead to a further slowdown in the economic recovery", she said.

Belief among households and companies that central banks will succeed in meeting their inflation goals over time helps to moderate price pressures. Households might hold off on some purchases, confident some prices will come down in time. And workers would be less likely to embed cost-of-living compensation demands in wage talks.

Policymakers until recently highlighted that long-term inflation expectations were contained - a testament to their credibility. Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago president Charles Evans explained in March that current-day inflation is not like the 1980s because "overly accommodative monetary policy" in the 1960s and 1970s had contributed to a build-up of long-term inflation expectations.

Friday's University of Michigan gauge of longer-term price expectations showed a major crack in that narrative, jumping to the highest since a 2008 oil-price spike.

The Fed, ECB and its peers cannot be blamed for failing to anticipate the price surges stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine or, arguably, the duration of global supply chain challenges.

Nevertheless, continuing to expand their balance sheets in 2021 and to keep rates near zero even as inflation soared and economies recovered from the depths of the Covid-19 crisis now looks to have helped sow the seeds of current turmoil, said critics.

"That, I believe, will deal a devastating blow to the credibility of central banks - when investors realise that the inflation we face is 'man-made', and central banks have played an instrumental role," said Mr Stephen Jen, who runs Eurizon SLJ Capital, a hedge fund and advisory firm in London.

Mr Powell took until November to "retire" the description of inflation as "transitory" and last month acknowledged that with "hindsight then, yes, it probably would have been better to have raised rates earlier".