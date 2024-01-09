World Bank forecasts 2024 global growth to slow for third consecutive year

WASHINGTON - The World Bank warned on Jan 9 that global growth in 2024 is set to slow for a third year in a row, prolonging poverty and debilitating debt levels in many developing countries.

Hamstrung by the Covid-19 pandemic, then the war in Ukraine and ensuing spikes in inflation and interest rates around the world, the first half of the 2020s now looks like it will be the worst half-decade performance in 30 years, it added.

Global GDP is likely to grow 2.4 per cent in 2024, the World Bank forecast in its latest Global Economic Prospects report. That compares to 2.6 per cent in 2023, 3.0 per cent in 2022 and 6.2 per cent in 2021 when there was a rebound as the pandemic ended.

That would make growth weaker in the 2020-2024 period than during the years surrounding the 2008-2009 global financial crisis, the late 1990s Asian financial crisis and downturns in the early 2000s, World Bank deputy chief economist Ayhan Kose told reporters.

Excluding the pandemic contraction of 2020, growth in 2024 is set to be the weakest since the global financial crisis of 2009, the development lender said.

It forecasts 2025 global growth slightly higher at 2.7 per cent, but this was marked down from a June forecast of 3.0 per cent due to anticipated slowdowns among advanced economies.

The World Bank’s goal of ending extreme poverty by 2030 now looks largely out of reach, with economic activity held back by geopolitical conflicts.

“Without a major course correction, the 2020s will go down as a decade of wasted opportunity,” World Bank Group chief economist Indermit Gill said in a statement.

“Near-term growth will remain weak, leaving many developing countries – especially the poorest – stuck in a trap, with paralysing levels of debt and tenuous access to food for nearly one out of every three people,” he added.

US spending strong

2024’s lacklustre outlook comes after 2023 global growth came in an estimated 0.5 percentage point higher than forecast in June as the US economy outperformed due to strong consumer spending.

The US economy grew 2.5 per cent in 2023, 1.4 percentage points higher than its June estimate, the World Bank said. It forecast growth in 2024 to slow to 1.6 per cent as restrictive monetary policy restrains activity amid diminished savings but said this was twice the June estimate.

The euro zone’s picture is considerably bleaker, with growth in 2024 forecast at 0.7 per cent after high energy prices resulted in just 0.4 per cent growth in 2023. Tighter credit conditions prompted a 0.6 percentage point cut to the region’s 2024 outlook from the bank’s June forecast.

China weakens further

China is also weighing on the global outlook as its growth slows to a forecast 4.5 per cent in 2024. That marks its slowest expansion in over three decades outside of the pandemic-affected years of 2020 and 2022.

The forecast was cut 0.1 percentage point from June, reflecting weaker consumer spending amid continued property sector turmoil, with 2025 growth seen slowing further to 4.3 per cent.

“More generally though, weaker growth in China reflects the economy returning to a path of weakening potential growth due to an ageing and shrinking population, rising indebtedness that constrains investment and, in a sense, narrowing opportunities for productivity to catch up,” Mr Kose told reporters.