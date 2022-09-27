World Bank slashes East Asia 2022 growth outlook, citing China slowdown

MANILA - Economic growth in East Asia and the Pacific will weaken sharply in 2022 due to China's slowdown, but the pace of expansion will pick up next year, the World Bank said on Tuesday.

The Washington-based lender said in a report that it expected 2022 growth in the East Asia and Pacific region, which includes China, to slow to 3.2 per cent, down from its 5 per cent forecast in April and the previous year's growth of 7.2 per cent.

The weaker forecast was due mainly to a sharp slowdown in China, caused by its strict zero-Covid-19 rules that have disrupted industrial production, domestic sales and exports, the World Bank said.

China, which constitutes 86 per cent of the 23-country region's economic output, was projected to grow 2.8 per cent this year, a significant deceleration from the bank's previous forecast of 5 per cent. In 2021, China's economy expanded 8.1 per cent, its best growth in a decade.

For 2023, the world's second-largest economy was seen growing at 4.5 per cent.

"As they prepare for slowing global growth, countries should address domestic policy distortions that are an impediment to longer-term development," World Bank vice-president for East Asia and Pacific Manuela Ferro in a statement.

Another risk to the region's outlook was the aggressive interest rate hikes that central banks across the world are undertaking to combat soaring inflation. These have caused capital outflows and currency depreciations, the World Bank said.

The multilateral aid agency cautioned policymakers about imposing price controls by way of subsidies, warning that these measures would only benefit the wealthy and draw government spending away from infrastructure, health and education.

"Controls and subsidies muddy price signals and hurt productivity," World Bank East Asia and Pacific chief economist Aaditya Mattoo said in a statement. REUTERS