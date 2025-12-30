For subscribers
With RTS Link set to open by the end of 2026, will it be a win-win for S’pore and Malaysia?
- The Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link, set to be operational by the end of 2026, will significantly increase cross-border travel capacity.
- The rail service is a feature of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), that has spurred major investments in Johor.
- Rising costs and skilled labour shortages are challenges, but initiatives like improved immigration processes aim to support the JS-SEZ's growth.
AI generated
JOHOR BAHRU - A sign at the Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex reads: “We are building for our future.”
In the distance, workers are toiling on a rail link which will connect Woodlands and Johor Bahru.