More economic pain to come? What's still ahead for 2022

There is little doubt that equities are in the worst bear market in recent memory.

Wall Street's S&P 500, regarded as the bellwether for global equities, has fallen by over 20 per cent this year.

Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq has had an even more bruising journey, tumbling a massive 30 per cent to date amid concerns that higher interest rates will eat deeply into these highly leveraged growth companies.

