Weak winds worsened Europe's power crunch; utilities need better storage

OSLO/COPENHAGEN (REUTERS) - Wind speeds were milder than usual in Europe this year, so wind turbines across the bloc generated less electricity, which worsened a crunch that sent power prices to record highs, as utilities had to buy more coal and scarce, costly natural gas.

The situation illustrated a challenge facing the European Union as it tries to boost renewable power and meet its climate targets: Power prices can soar when the wind dies down, so generators need ways to store some of the excess power when winds are strong.

"If we had high winds or just reasonable winds over that period, we wouldn't have seen these price spikes," said Mr Rory McCarthy, principal analyst at Wood Mackenzie.

Less wind power increased demand at thermal power plants, but tight natural gas supplies raised their costs. The worldwide spike in gas prices drove up energy bills for businesses and consumers. Some heavy industry had to cut supplies and some power suppliers went out of business.

Europe's largest wind producers Britain, Germany and Denmark harnessed just 14 per cent of installed capacity, in the third quarter, when gas prices hit record highs, compared with an average of 20 to 26 per cent seen in previous years, according to Refinitiv data.

In Germany, Europe's largest economy with the continent's highest wind power capacity, combined output from both on and offshore wind farms fell around 16 per cent this year-to-date, Mr Bruno Burger, an analyst at Germany's Fraunhofer Institute, told Reuters.

Wind power generation has low operating costs, offering cheaper wholesale power than thermal plants that must pay for fuel, along with costs associated with carbon emissions.

This makes wholesale electricity prices lower at times of high wind, leading to lower consumer bills. Weaker wind periods, which are common, cause prices to rise and more thermal plants are needed.

Ms Anna Borg, chief executive of Swedish utility Vattenfall, sees two lessons. First, that the market will be more volatile going forward and that the market needs to adapt to that, she told Reuters.

"(Also,) there is an evident need and also a value in flexibility services and storage... I think we are only at the beginning of the development of that kind of business model."

Utilities across Europe are starting to invest in storage systems including large batteries or smart charging solutions for electric cars.

Several countries are also seeking to reward flexible consumer behaviour such as industrial customers curbing demand at certain hours. Better matching supply and demand can help maintain grid stability.

Europe currently invests €40 billion (S$61.6 billion) a year on power grids, according to lobby group WindEurope, which estimates that annual investments need to double over the next 30 years to €66 billion to €80 billion a year.