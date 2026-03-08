Before March 6’s jobs report, Fed officials had been widely expected to hold rates steady at their next policy meeting on March 17-18.

New data on March 6 showing a sharp decline in monthly jobs growth has put the Federal Reserve in a tough position as it simultaneously grapples with heightened concerns about inflation amid the widening Middle East conflict.

February’s jobs report showed employers shedding 92,000 positions for the month as the unemployment rate ticked slightly higher to 4.4 per cent. In another warning sign, December and January jobs growth was revised down by 69,000.

The data comes just before a scheduled communications blackout ahead of the Fed’s next policy meeting on March 17-18. Officials are still widely expected to hold rates steady at a range of 3.5 per cent to 3.75 per cent, extending a pause that began in January.

In an interview on March 6, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago president Austan Goolsbee described February’s report as a “tough” one, although he cautioned against reading too much into one month’s data. He stressed that bad weather and strikes likely weighed on hiring and pointed out that at 4.4 per cent, the unemployment rate is right around the same level as this time in 2025.

Officials at the Fed are chiefly concerned about the combination of a weakening labour market and elevated inflation, which would pit the Fed’s goals against each other. That worry first arose when President Donald Trump unleashed a barrage of tariffs against the country’s trading partners soon after returning to the White House in 2025 . Officials braced for higher inflation and slower growth as a result, which panned out to some degree but not as badly as initially feared.

Mr Goolsbee said the Fed was not likely to react to the Middle East conflict and the recent surge in energy prices, if the supply shock ended up being temporary and the war short-lived.

But a longer conflict could prove problematic, he added, especially given that inflation has been above the Fed’s 2 per cent target for roughly five years.

Before policymakers meet in March, they will have in hand two new inflation reports: February’s consumer price index report, to be released on March 11; and on March 13, the Fed’s preferred gauge, the personal consumption expenditures price index, for January. Job openings data for January will also be released that day.

Until this point, officials have broadly argued that they do not need to be in a rush to lower rates again after delivering three quarter-point cuts between September and December. NYTIMES