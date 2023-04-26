Wages in Singapore likely to see slower rise as labour demand softens in weaker economy: MAS

SINGAPORE – Wages of Singaporeans and permanent residents (PRs) are likely to grow at a slower pace in 2023 as workers continue to enter the country and overall demand for labour softens as the economy slows.

But while wage growth is expected to ease further, they will stay above its historical average, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Wednesday.

The risk is low that wages and prices will keep pushing each other higher, added the central bank, citing its studies which indicate that wages respond less than proportionately to prices in the near term.

“Nevertheless, policy and administrative factors will put a floor on the extent to which resident wage growth in certain industries eases in the near term,” said MAS in its biannual macroeconomic review.

These include policies to uplift incomes of lower-wage workers, including enhancements to the Progressive Wage Model, and salary increases in the civil service, healthcare and education sectors, which will support overall resident wage growth.

The rise in wages will also likely be uneven across various sectors. It will be higher for travel-related and domestic-oriented sectors - like construction, real estate, retail, food and beverage - compared with the external-oriented sectors like trade and manufacturing.

The growth in real wages - which factor in the impact of inflation - will also be higher for lower-income households compared with higher-income ones, said MAS.

MAS also pointed to early indicators of the tight labour market easing, in line with a slowdown in the Singapore economy.

The number of employees who were temporarily laid off or placed on short work weeks rose while retrenchments picked up in the fourth quarter, reaching a similar level to the pre-pandemic average.

Market indicators also suggest reduced job-hopping among workers moving to higher-wage positions, said MAS.

Resident wage growth slowed to 5.4 per cent year on year in the fourth quarter, down from 7.1 per cent in the third quarter.

Compared to the previous quarter and seasonally adjusted, wage growth eased to 1 per cent in the fourth quarter, cooling from 1.2 per cent in the third quarter.

“On the whole, the trajectory of resident wage growth has been broadly comparable to that of past cyclical recoveries, with wage growth gradually coming off as the recovery matures,” said MAS.