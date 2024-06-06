US services sector activity rebounds while private payrolls growth slows

The US services sector snapped back into growth mode in May after a short-lived contraction in the prior month, with a measure of business activity improving by the most in three years, according to a survey published on June 5 that may buttress the Federal Reserve’s wariness of a shift to interest rate cuts.

At the same time, a gauge of hiring among private employers showed firms in May added the fewest jobs since January and small businesses shed jobs for the first time in six months, fresh signs that a tight labour market is easing back into balance.

Together, the reports from the Institute of Supply Management and payrolls processor ADP paint a mixed picture of an economy that by and large continues to withstand the hefty rate increases imposed by the Fed, although evidence is building that growth may be ebbing.

While that may the case - overall economic output in the first quarter grew at the slowest rate in nearly two years and data so far in the current quarter on balance has been softer than expected - they are unlikely on their own to be sufficient to turn Fed officials any time soon from their central focus on containing stickier-than-anticipated inflation.

ISM said its non-manufacturing purchasing managers index rose to 53.8 in May from 49.4 in April. The reading in May, the highest since last August, topped the estimates of the 59 economists in a Reuters poll that had pegged the median expectation at 50.8, just above the 50 level that separates growth from contraction.

The report’s business activity index shot up 10.3 points, the largest rise since March 2021 and vaulting it to 61.2, the highest level since November 2022.

New orders growth reaccelerated after easing in the prior two months and a measure of services input costs eased. Employment, while improved from April’s four-month low, remained in contraction territory at 47.1.

Mr Thomas Simons, US economist at Jefferies, said the services sector rebound from April’s contraction “is encouraging as it shows a broad base of improvement across industries, but the comments from respondents highlighted in the ISM’s press release are far more subdued and cautious.”

The stronger-than-expected services reading stood in contrast to the ISM report on the manufacturing sector that was released on June 3. It showed factory activity contracted for the second straight month in May.

Indeed, incoming data over the last month has generally failed to meet economists’ projections, adding to evidence that the Fed’s interest rate increases - the US central bank has raised its policy rate by 525 basis points since March 2022 - are finally weighing on an economy that has proven stubbornly resilient.

But with services accounting for the vast majority of U.S. economic output, the upside surprise may reinforce a hesitance to shift toward rate cuts among Fed policymakers who have been rattled by stiffer-than-expected inflation so far in 2024

The Fed is expected to leave rates unchanged at its policy meeting next week. The central bank, however, will release updated projections from officials for growth, unemployment, inflation and the appropriate policy setting over various time horizons.

When those projections were last updated in March, the median expectation among policymakers was for three quarter-percentage-point rate cuts by the end of this year. That is certainly no longer the case, and the debate among investors now centers on whether the Fed will deliver two rate cuts or just one this year.