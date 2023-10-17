US retail sales beat expectations in boost to third-quarter GDP growth expectations

WASHINGTON - US retail sales increased more than expected in September as households stepped up purchases of motor vehicles and spent more at restaurants and bars, cementing expectations that economic growth accelerated in the third quarter.

Strong demand illustrated by the report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday, however, raises the risk of the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates in December. The data followed on the heels of stronger-than-expected employment growth and consumer price readings in September.

“The economy looks like it is getting used to the new normal of interest rates being higher for longer because shoppers are not taking a break that’s for sure,” said Mr Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS. “Fed officials have another rate hike this year up on their forecast board, and they will need to use it, if the economic data continues to surprise economists on the upside.”

Retail sales rose 0.7 per cent last month. Data for August was revised higher to show sales advancing 0.8 per cent instead of 0.6 per cent as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales rising 0.3 per cent in September. Retail sales are mostly goods and are not adjusted for inflation.

They rose 3.8 per cent year-on-year in September. Despite the show of resilience, headwinds are rising for consumers. Higher borrowing costs as the US central bank tackles inflation have pushed credit card delinquencies to an 11-year high.

Consumers are increasingly relying on credit cards to fund purchases. Millions of Americans resumed payments on student loans in October, which economists estimated was equal to roughly US$70 billion (S$96 billion), or around 0.3 per cent of disposable personal income.

Nevertheless, consumer spending continues to be driven by a tight labour market, with the economy creating 336,000 jobs in September. Excess savings accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic remain higher than previously estimated.

US stocks opened lower. The dollar rose against a basket of currencies. US Treasury prices fell.

Autos lead the way

Sales at auto dealerships accelerated 1.0 per cent last month after rising 0.4 per cent in August. Receipts at gasoline stations climbed 0.9 per cent, reflecting higher pump prices. Excluding motor vehicles and gasoline stations, retail sales rose a solid 0.6 per cent.

Online sales jumped 1.1 per cent after advancing 0.4 per cent in August. These sales are likely to rise further in October after Amazon held another Prime Day promotion this month, which saw other retailers offering similar deals.

Sales at food services and drinking places increased 0.9 per cent after rising 0.4 per cent in August. Economists view dining out as a key indicator of household finances. There were also increases in sales at health and personal care, general merchandise as well as food and beverage stores.

But consumers cut back on purchases of other big-ticket items like electronics and appliances, with sales at these outlets falling 0.8 per cent. Receipts at building material, garden equipment and supplies dealers dropped 0.2 per cent. Furniture store sales were unchanged. Sales at clothing stores declined 0.8 per cent.