US reports rare daily export sale of sorghum to China

CHICAGO - Chinese importers bought 126,000 metric tonnes of US sorghum in the first purchase of this size in more than three years, the US Department of Agriculture said in a daily sales announcement on Feb 22.

China is the top export market for US sorghum, which can be used to feed livestock, produce ethanol or make baiju liquor.

The USDA last confirmed an export sale for the crop in its daily reporting system in November 2020, but has more recently shown sales in weekly reports.

The daily system requires exporters to promptly report sales of 100,000 metric tonnes or more that are made in one day to a single destination.

Chinese demand for sorghum, also called milo, has been solid lately, said Mr Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist for brokerage StoneX.

Prices are connected to corn, which has dropped to its lowest level in more than three years, he said.

“The price works well into the Chinese market, and it’s fitting a niche right now into both feed grain as well as industrial use in China,” Mr Suderman said.

The USDA this month raised its estimate for 2023/24 US sorghum exports to 240 million bushels, up 4 per cent from its January forecast and 120 per cent higher than the previous year. REUTERS