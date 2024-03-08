US rate cuts 'can and will' start in 2024 if trends continue, Fed chair tells lawmakers

WASHINGTON - The US Federal Reserve “can and will” begin cutting interest rates in 2024 if current economic trends continue, the head of the US central bank told lawmakers in Washington on March 7.

“What we’re seeing is continued strong growth, strong labour market and continuing progress in bringing inflation down,” Fed chairman Jerome Powell told the US Senate Banking Committee, on the second day of hearings on Capitol Hill.

He added that the Fed “can and will” begin cutting its key lending rate over the course of this year “if the economy evolves over that path.”

Mr Powell’s remarks suggest the Fed still intends to begin lowering interest rates in 2024 from the current 23-year high of 5.25 per cent to 5.5 per cent, despite a recent uptick in monthly inflation.

That small January rise caused concern in the financial markets about the path of inflation, helping to push back traders’ expectations of the start of Fed rate cuts to the summer.

Earlier on March 7, the European Central Bank (ECB) cut its growth forecast and said it now expects inflation to decline towards its 2 per cent target earlier than previously thought, but kept its key interest rates unchanged. AFP