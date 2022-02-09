US posts record trade deficit in 2021 on surging imports

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The US trade deficit surged to a record high in 2021 as imports increased sharply amid the restocking of shelves by businesses to meet robust domestic demand.

The sharp widening in the trade gap reported by the Commerce Department on Tuesday (Feb 8) mostly reflected a shift in spending towards goods from services during the Covid-19 pandemic.

With businesses eager to rebuild depleted inventories against the backdrop of stretched global supply chains, the deficit is unlikely to shrink much this year, cutting into economic growth.

"The need to replenish inventory in the United States will keep imports strong even as domestic demand transitions back to services," said Tim Quinlan, a senior economist at Wells Fargo in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"Eventually, as domestic demand begins to slow and the global recovery continues, we expect trade to become more of a neutral force on growth next year."

The trade deficit increased 27 per cent last year to an all-time high of US$859.1 billion (S$1.1 trillion). It was at US$676.7 billion in 2020.

The trade gap represented 3.7 per cent of gross domestic product, up from 3.2 per cent in 2020. The economy grew 5.7 per cent in 2021, the strongest since 1984, after the government provided nearly US$6 trillion in pandemic relief, which fuelled consumer spending on goods.

The goods deficit shot up to a record US$1.1 trillion last year from US$922 billion in 2020. Imports of goods hit an all-time high of US$2.9 trillion.

They were driven by imports of industrial supplies and materials, which increased to their highest level since 2014.

Food imports were the highest on record as were those of capital, consumer and other goods. There were record imports from 70 countries in 2021, led by Mexico, Canada and Germany.

Robust import growth overshadowed a sharp rebound in exports. Goods exports surged 23.3 per cent to a record US$1.8 trillion.

Exports of industrial supplies and materials, foods, consumer goods, other goods and petroleum were the highest on record.

Robust exports

The United States logged record exports to 57 countries last year, led by Mexico, where they increased to US$276.5 billion.

Shipments to China rose 21.4 per cent to US$151.1 billion. But with imports from China increasing 16.5 per cent to US$506.4 billion, the politically sensitive trade deficit with Beijing increased to US$355.3 billion last year from US$310.3 billion in 2020.

China pledged during the Trump administration to buy more goods from the US.

"The goods imported from China would create a lot of jobs if the country could produce it here, but with American wages soaring out of sight, it is unlikely that US manufacturers will restart their factories here especially for consumer goods where margins are tight," said Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS in New York.