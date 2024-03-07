US labour market cooling gradually as job openings, resignations fall

WASHINGTON - US job openings fell marginally in January, while the number of workers quitting their jobs dropped to a three-year low, indicating that labour market conditions were gradually easing.

The decline in resignations, which pushed the quits rate to the lowest level in three and a half years, over time bodes well for slower wage inflation and overall price pressures in the economy.

There were 1.45 jobs for every unemployed person in January up from 1.42 in December, indicating the labour market remains strong. This is well above the average of 1.2 during the year before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Job Openings and Labour Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report from the Labour Department was published on March 6 as Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell presented the US central bank’s semiannual Monetary Policy Report to lawmakers.

Mr Powell said the Fed expected to start cutting interest rates this year, but cautioned “the economic outlook is uncertain, and ongoing progress toward our 2 per cent inflation objective is not assured.”

“The JOLTS data signal that the jobs market is slowly settling down, consistent with wage, and thus inflation, pressures cooling without a worrisome slowdown in net job creation and overall economic activity,” said Ms Sarah House, a senior economist a Wells Fargo in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“The gradual, rather than marked, softening in the labour market will likely keep the Fed comfortable in waiting a little while longer before beginning to cut rates.”

Job openings, a measure of labour demand, slipped 26,000 to 8.863 million on the last day of January, the Labour Department’s Bureau of Labour Statistics said.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 8.9 million job openings in January. Job openings peaked at a record 12.182 million in March 2022. January’s report incorporated annual revisions to the data as well as updates to seasonal adjustment factors, the model used by the government to strip out seasonal fluctuations from the data.

Job openings rose in nondurable goods manufacturing, with 82,000 more positions reported. There were also increases in unfilled jobs in financial activities, professional and business services as well as leisure and hospitality industries. But government job openings dropped 105,000.

Government hiring has significantly contributed to payrolls growth in recent months, which had raised worries among some economists that job gains were too concentrated in a handful of sectors. The decline in job openings was concentrated in state and local governments.

In the private sector, private educational services had 41,000 fewer job openings. Vacancies also declined in the retail as well as transportation, warehousing and utilities sectors.

Job openings dropped in the South, West and Midwest, but increased in the Northeast with the decrease concentrated among medium-sized and large businesses. Small businesses with one to 49 employees had a large number of vacancies.

The job openings rate was unchanged at 5.3 per cent. Hiring decreased 100,000 to 5.687 million. There were notable declines in transportation, warehousing and utilities, healthcare and social assistance as well as state and local education sectors.