US job growth picked up steam with 559,000 jobs added in May

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - United States job growth picked up in May and the unemployment rate fell, signalling firms are making some progress filling a record number of openings as the economy powers up.

Payrolls increased by 559,000 last month after a revised 278,000 gain in April, according to a Labour Department report on Friday (June 4).

The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists was for a 675,000 rise. The jobless rate dropped to 5.8 per cent, while the labour participation rate was little changed.

Long-term Treasury yields are little changed, the dollar declined and US stock futures moved higher. Employers are pressing to get headcounts in line with a resurgence in demand.

May was an inflection point in the reopening of the economy because of increased coronavirus vaccination rates, more social activity and fewer business restrictions across most of the US.

The payrolls gain leaves the US labour market 7.6 million jobs short of pre-pandemic levels. A broader improvement in the labour market requires faster job growth among service providers, like the leisure and hospitality industry, that have suffered a more lengthy disruption from the health crisis.

The data is likely to calm any concerns at the White House that the labour market's recovery had stalled and that policies such as extra unemployment benefits were keeping significant numbers of workers at home.

At the same time, the uneven progress across industries suggests that challenges remain. The recovery in employment may remain bumpy as childcare obligations, enhanced jobless benefits, skills mismatches and supply shortages impede hiring efforts.

The shortfall in the level of payrolls, along with views that recent inflationary pressures will prove temporary, help explain why Federal Reserve officials will hold the line on their ultra-easy monetary policy.

"Remaining steady in our outcomes-based approach during the transitory reopening surge will help ensure the economic momentum that will be needed as current tailwinds shift to headwinds is not curtailed by a premature tightening of financial conditions," Fed Governor Lael Brainard said on Tuesday.

Restaurants reported the largest payrolls increase last month, with a gain of 186,000 jobs, the Labour Department's report showed. Healthcare and education also reported notable increases, while employment in construction decreased for a second month.

The labour force participation rate, a measure of those working or looking for work and closely watched by the Fed, was 61.6 per cent in May after 61.7 per cent. The employment-population ratio ticked up to 58 per cent.

More than 20 states have announced plans to phase out federal unemployment benefits before they expire in September, which could lure workers back into the labour force in the coming months.

Adding workers is "one of the most important issues because it is very difficult, particularly here in the US, to get labour", Mr Christopher Nassetta, chief executive officer at Hilton Worldwide Holdings, said on the company's May 5 earnings call. "You just can't get enough people to service the properties."

Average hourly earnings rose 0.5 per cent in May from a month earlier, to US$30.33 (S$40), the jobs report showed.

"The data for the last two months suggests that the rising demand for labour associated with the recovery from the pandemic may have put upward pressure on wages," the Labour Department said in a statement.