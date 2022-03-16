US interest rate hike amid war in Europe raises spectre of stagflation in Asia

Market speculation is focused on how far the US Federal Reserve is prepared to go to bring inflation under control. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
59 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Interest rate hikes by the United States, in addition to the uncertainty introduced by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, are stoking fears that economic growth may suffer while inflation may continue to rise.

While the price shock from the war in Europe and sanctions against Russia are still working through the global markets - boosting volatility across stocks, bonds and commodities markets - the possibility of a policy error by the world's most influential central bank may prompt investors and businesses to put their investment plans on hold.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top