US inflation quickens to 9.1%, amping up Fed pressure to go big

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - US inflation accelerated in June by more than forecast, underscoring relentless price pressures that keep the Federal Reserve on track for another big interest rate hike later this month.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 9.1 per cent from a year earlier, the largest gain since the end of 1981, Labour Department data showed on Wednesday (July 13).

The widely followed inflation gauge increased 1.3 per cent from a month earlier, the most since 2005, reflecting higher petrol, shelter and food costs.

Economists projected a 1.1 per cent rise from May and an 8.8 per cent year-over-year increase, based on the Bloomberg survey medians.

The so-called core CPI, which strips out the more volatile food and energy components, advanced 0.7 per cent from the prior month and 5.9 per cent from a year ago, above forecasts.

Treasury yields and the dollar jumped, while US stock futures fell following the report.

The red-hot inflation figures reaffirm that price pressures are rampant and widespread throughout the economy and continue to sap purchasing power and confidence.

That will keep Fed officials on an aggressive policy course to rein in demand, and adds pressure to President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats whose support has slumped ahead of midterm elections.

While many economists have suggested this data will be the peak in the current inflationary cycle, several factors such as housing stand to keep price pressures elevated for longer.

Geopolitical risks, including Covid-19 lockdowns in China and Russia's war in Ukraine, also pose risks to supply chains and the inflation outlook.

Fed policymakers have already signalled a second 75 basis point hike in interest rates later this month amid persistent inflation, as well as still-robust job and wage growth.

Even before the data was released, traders had already fully priced in a three-quarter percentage-point hike for July.

Prices for household necessities continued to post outsized increases last month. Gas prices rose 11.2 per cent in June from a month earlier. Prices for energy services, which include electricity and natural gas, increased 3.5 per cent, the most since 2006.

Food costs, meanwhile, climbed 10.4 per cent from a year ago, the largest increase since 1981.