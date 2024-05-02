US Federal Reserve keeps interest rates at 23-year high

WASHINGTON - The US Federal Reserve held interest rates steady for a sixth straight meeting on May 1, keeping the level at a 23-year high to fight stubborn price increases.

At the end of a two-day meeting, the central bank decided unanimously to keep the benchmark lending rate unchanged at 5.25-5.50 per cent, citing a “lack of further progress” towards its 2 per cent inflation target.

“The economic outlook is uncertain, and the Committee remains highly attentive to inflation risks,” said the Fed, in a statement.

For months, the US central bank has held its benchmark lending rate at a high level to cool demand and rein in price increases – with a slowdown in inflation in 2023 fuelling optimism that the first cuts were on the horizon.

But inflation has accelerated, throwing cold water on hopes of an early rate cut for 2024.

The central bank said it does not expect to cut rates until it has “greater confidence” that inflation is moving sustainably towards its 2 per cent target.

At a press conference, Fed chairman Jerome Powell said: “It is likely that gaining such confidence will take longer than previously expected.”

While the central bank is prepared to hold rates at a high level for as long as appropriate, Mr Powell added that it is “unlikely that the next policy rate move will be a hike.”

He maintained that monetary policy needs more time to do its job, adding that the Fed will consider the totality of economic data when making decisions.

‘Uncertainty’

Just a few weeks ago, financial markets expected the central bank to begin rate cuts in June.

But the most recent inflation reports had “definitively pushed the lift-off date substantially into the future,” said Mr Dan North, senior economist at Allianz Trade North America.

“The September meeting now seems like the most likely time for the first cut,” he added.

According to CME Group data released earlier on May 1, traders do not see a significant chance of rates coming down until around September.

Mr Ryan Sweet, chief US economist at Oxford Economics, said that “given the incoming data on inflation, risks are weighted towards fewer cuts this year.”

The Fed’s dependence on incoming data also raises “uncertainty in the forecast for the path of monetary policy,” Mr Sweet added in a recent note.