US Fed pauses rate hikes, but signals more tightening ahead

The Fed’s rate-setting committee voted to hold its benchmark lending rate between 5 per cent and 5.25 per cent. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
30 min ago
Published
31 min ago

WASHINGTON - The US Federal Reserve voted on Wednesday to pause its aggressive campaign of interest rate hikes despite “elevated” inflation, while indicating that another sharp increase could be needed before year-end.

After 10 straight increases since March 2022, the Fed’s rate-setting committee voted to hold its benchmark lending rate between 5 per cent and 5.25 per cent, the central bank said in a statement.

Despite the Fed’s aggressive campaign of monetary tightening, annual inflation remains stubbornly above its long-term target of 2 per cent, while unemployment is close to record lows.

Holding interest rates steady gives policymakers on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) time “to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy,” the Fed said.

The move was broadly in line with analysts’ expectations.

However, FOMC members hinted that more monetary tightening lies ahead. They raised the median projection for the Fed’s benchmark lending rate at the end of this year by another half percentage-point.

The US economy has shown signs of slowing, with the Fed recently forecasting a mild recession to begin later this year.

But the central bank said on Wednesday that recent indicators suggest “economic activity has continued to expand at a modest pace.”

The Fed also released an updated economic forecast, lifting its 2023 GDP growth projections to 1 per cent from 0.4 per cent in March. AFP

More On This Topic
Singapore stocks rise on positive vibes ahead of Fed decision
Market rides on hopes of Fed pivot, economic soft landing

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top