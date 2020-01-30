US Fed keeps interest rate steady, watches global developments

WASHINGTON (AFP) - The US central bank held its policy interest rate steady on Wednesday (Jan 29), but again said it is monitoring "global developments" to decide its next move.

The Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee left the benchmark interest rate in the target range of 1.5 to 1.75 per cent as expected, though it made no mention of the deadly virus outbreak in China which is feared to cause damage to the global economy.

Policymakers also signalled that they want to see US inflation push a bit higher to hit the 2 per cent Fed target.