US Fed holds rates unchanged over ‘uncertain’ Iran war implications

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US Federal Reserve officials flagged one expected rate cut by the end of the year.

WASHINGTON - The US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged March 18 as expected, in defiance of President Donald Trump as the world’s largest economy battles stubborn inflation, weak labour demand and an “uncertain” outlook due to the war in Iran.

The Fed’s 11-1 vote kept rates steady at a range between 3.5 per cent and 3.75 per cent, with officials flagging one expected rate cut by the end of the year.

“The implications of developments in the Middle East for the US economy are uncertain,” the Fed said in a statement.

The bank cut rates three consecutive times late in 2025 before holding them steady at its January meeting.

It has a dual mandate of maintaining inflation near a long-term target of 2 per cent while ensuring maximum employment.

With war in the Middle East causing global oil prices to spike, potentially fuelling inflation and curbing growth, analysts say policymakers were always unlikely to make any immediate moves.

Affordability has been a key political issue for Mr Trump, who has repeatedly called for rates to be slashed even as prices have remained stubbornly high.

“Uncertainty about the economic outlook remains elevated,” the Fed said on March 18, while noting that economic activity was “expanding at a solid pace.”

“Job gains have remained low, and the unemployment rate has been little changed in recent months. Inflation remains somewhat elevated.”

The US central bank also released its quarterly summary of economic projections, expecting year-end fourth quarter GDP growth to come in at 2.4 per cent year-on-year.

The Fed raised its inflation outlook as well, expecting PCE (personal consumption expenditures) inflation at year-end to come in at 2.7 per cent, up from an earlier estimate of 2.4 per cent.

The knock-on effects of the war, particularly of oil supply shocks, have dominated headlines since US-Israel strikes on Iran on Feb 28.

Central banks tend to ignore the inflation effects of short-term price shocks, but it is unclear how long this conflict will last.

Before the war, a rate cut was expected as soon as in the summer, with another possible later in the year.

The Fed on March 18 said it still expected one rate reduction by year-end. AFP