US Fed downshifts all-out campaign to tame inflation

WASHINGTON - The Federal Reserve moderated its all-out campaign to cool US inflation Wednesday, lifting the benchmark lending rate by a half percentage point as its policy actions ripple through the economy.

America’s central bank has taken aggressive moves to ease demand in the world’s biggest economy, hiking rates seven times this year with interest-sensitive sectors like housing already reeling from tightening policy.

Its latest increase takes the rate to 4.25-4.50 per cent, the highest since 2007.

But officials signalled that their battle to cool the US economy is not yet over.

“The committee anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate” to reach a stance restrictive enough to rein in inflation, said a statement by the Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).

The committee anticipates its interest rate will end up higher than earlier projected next year.

On Wednesday, policymakers also downgraded their forecast for US economic growth in 2023 to 0.5 per cent, narrowly avoiding a contraction, and see inflation rising more than anticipated.

While it takes time for policy effects to ripple through sectors, there have been positive signs, with consumer inflation in the United States easing in November.

The consumer price index, a key gauge of inflation, logged its smallest annual increase in nearly a year, fueling optimism that the Fed could soon moderate its efforts.

The figures nudged Wall Street stocks up, with Asian indices rising Wednesday as well, as all eyes turn to the Fed’s post-meeting statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments for hints on the path to come.

Households have been squeezed by red-hot prices, with conditions worsened by surging food and energy costs after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and fallout from China’s zero-Covid measures.

To make borrowing more expensive, the Fed has raised interest rates seven times, including four bumper 0.75-point increases.