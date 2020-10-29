US economy rebounds by record 33.1% in Q3 after Covid-19 plunge

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - The US economy bounced back with a record yet temporary surge of growth in the third quarter as businesses reopened and stimulus cash powered consumer spending, reversing much of the collapse stemming from coronavirus-enforced lockdowns.

Just as the second-quarter plunge in output was the biggest in seven decades of data, so too was the third-quarter rebound: Gross domestic product grew 7.4 per cent, a quarterly gain that equals an annualized pace of 33.1 per cent, the Commerce Department's initial estimate showed on Thursday (Oct 29).

The figure topped economists' estimates for a 32 per cent increase, which was already well above forecasts three months ago for an 18 per cent gain. Personal spending fueled the surge in growth, climbing an annualized 40.7 per cent, also a record, while business investment and housing also posted strong increases.

While the report makes clear that the economy has found a solid footing for now, analysts caution that growth will be much more modest and choppy in months to come, especially as the spread of the virus gathers pace again and lawmakers remain in an extended deadlock over a new stimulus package.

Moreover, there are still nearly 11 million fewer workers on payrolls than there were before the pandemic hit, and analysts say a full recovery in GDP is at least several quarters away.

Even with the outsize gain, GDP is 3.5 per cent below its pre-pandemic peak, and the virus will keep business and jobs depressed in sectors like travel and restaurants.

With just five days until Election Day, President Donald Trump will likely point to the latest figures as evidence of his ability to guide the American economy through the Covid-19 crisis. It's unclear, though, how much of an impact the upbeat figures may have on the election, especially given more than 76 million Americans have already cast their vote.

Futures on the S&P 500 rose slightly after economic data on Thursday morning. A separate report showed applications for US state unemployment benefits fell more than forecast last week.

Initial jobless claims totaled 751,000 in the week ended Oct 24, down 40,000 from the prior week, Labor Department data showed. On an unadjusted basis, the figure decreased by a little more than 28,000.

Economists called for 770,000 initial claims and 7.78 million continuing claims, according to the median estimates in Bloomberg surveys.

The figures, the last snapshot of the US labour market ahead of Tuesday’s election, underscore a further, yet gradual, recovery in the job market. Nonetheless, a renewed surge in coronavirus infections across the country and a deadlock over new fiscal stimulus threaten to limit further progress.