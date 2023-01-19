US economy losing momentum as retail sales post biggest drop in 12 months

WASHINGTON - US retail sales fell by the most in a year in December, pulled down by declines in purchases of motor vehicles and a range of other goods, putting consumer spending and the overall economy on a weaker growth path heading into 2023.

The second straight monthly decrease in retail sales, which are mostly goods, is undercutting production at factories. Manufacturing output recorded its biggest drop in nearly two years in December, while monthly producer prices also tumbled, other data showed on Wednesday.

The widespread signs of weakening demand and subsiding inflation are likely to encourage the Federal Reserve to further scale back the pace of its rate increases next month, but not pause its monetary policy tightening anytime soon as the labour market remains tight. The US central bank is engaged in its fastest rate hiking cycle since the 1980s.

“Consumers are likely retrenching during a time of economic uncertainty,” said Mr Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina. “The trajectory for the economy is weakening and recession risks are rising for 2023.”

Retail sales plummeted 1.1 per cent last month, the biggest drop since December 2021. Data for November was revised to show sales decreasing 1 per cent instead of 0.6 per cent as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast sales decreasing 0.8 per cent. Retail sales rose 6 per cent year-on-year in December.

Retail sales are not adjusted for inflation. December’s decline in sales was likely in part the result of goods prices falling during the month. Holiday shopping was also pulled forward into October as inflation-weary consumers took advantage of discounts offered by retailers.

A cold snap in December likely chilled sales at restaurants and bars. Lower gasoline prices, which impacted on receipts at service stations, also helped to knock down sales. In addition, spending is shifting back to services.

The model that the government uses to strip out seasonal fluctuations from the data has not fully adjusted for the shift to more front-loaded holiday shopping since the start of the pandemic, economists at Bank of America said.

Even accounting for the distortions, higher interest rates have raised the cost of credit, which many Americans use to finance goods purchases, eroding retail sales in recent months.

The Fed’s Beige Book report on Wednesday described consumer spending as increasing “slightly, with some retailers reporting more robust sales over the holidays.” But it added “retailers noted that high inflation continued to reduce consumers’ purchasing power, particularly among low- and moderate-income households.”

Sales at auto dealers fell 1.2 per cent. Receipts at service stations tumbled 4.6 per cent. Online retail sales dropped 1.1 per cent. Furniture stores sales plummeted 2.5 per cent. Receipts at food services and drinking places, the only services category in the retail sales report, fell 0.9 per cent.

Electronics and appliance store sales declined 1.1 per cent. There were also decreases in clothing stores sales as well as receipts at general merchandise stores. But sporting goods, hobby and musical instrument stores eked out gains as did building material and garden equipment suppliers.