US economy grows at fastest rate in nearly two years

WASHINGTON – The United States economy heated up in the third quarter, government data showed on Thursday, as a resilient job market helped boost consumer spending, holding off the prospect of a recession.

Gross domestic product (GDP) growth came in at an annual rate of 4.9 per cent for the July-to-September period, the quickest pace since late 2021, according to Commerce Department figures.

Analysts have raised fears of a downturn as the US central bank started lifting interest rates rapidly in 2022 to fight inflation, but the world’s biggest economy has so far defied these predictions.

A key factor is the strong labour market, which has provided healthy wage growth, allowing consumers to keep spending even as they draw down on Covid-19 pandemic-era savings.

The latest GDP figure is a significant bump from the second quarter’s 2.1 per cent growth, and much higher than the 4 per cent figure that analysts expected.

It also comes as President Joe Biden works to bolster sentiment on his handling of the economy as he seeks re-election in 2024.

The pick-up reflects “accelerations in consumer spending, private inventory investment, and federal government spending” among other factors, said the Commerce Department.

Mr Biden has lauded low US unemployment, slowing inflation and continued growth, citing an economic agenda he dubs “Bidenomics”.

But polls have indicated that voters remain sceptical over his management, adding to challenges as he seeks another term in the White House.

Unlikely sustained

For now, a robust growth figure adds to hope that the country can bring down inflation without triggering a recession.

But if the trend persists, it could lead policymakers to consider further interest rate hikes to rein in price increases in a sustainable way.

“The US economy continued to show remarkable resilience over the summer with surprisingly robust job growth and an unexpected consumer spending spree,” said Mr Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY.

The latest Commerce Department figures show that consumer spending rose 4 per cent in the latest quarter.

Mr Daco told AFP: “While these signs of economic strength will fuel speculations that the economy is re-accelerating, we do not expect such strong momentum will be sustained.”