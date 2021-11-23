US dollar strength against Singdollar to continue into 2022, analysts say

SINGAPORE - The US dollar strengthened to its highest level against the Singapore dollar this year on Tuesday (Nov 23) after Mr Jerome Powell was nominated to serve a second term as chairman of the US Federal Reserve the day before.

The Singdollar/US dollar exchange rate hit a high of 1.3654 on Tuesday. In January, the exchange rate was 1.3175. Analysts here expect the exchange rate volatility to continue for the rest of the year and into next year, with the exchange rate fluctuating between 1.34 and 1.39.