US dollar rises to highest level against Sing$ this year

The US dollar yesterday strengthened to its highest level against the Singapore dollar this year, after Mr Jerome Powell was nominated to serve a second term as chairman of the US Federal Reserve the day before.

The Singdollar/US dollar exchange rate hit a high of 1.3654 yesterday. In January, the exchange rate was 1.3175. Analysts here expect the exchange rate volatility to continue for the rest of the year and into next year, with the exchange rate fluctuating between 1.34 and 1.39.

Mr Peter Chia, senior FX strategist at UOB, said the US dollar is appreciating due to markets pricing in expectations that the Fed, the United States central bank, will taper its bond buying programme at a faster pace and raise interest rates sooner rather than later.

He added: "Mr Jerome Powell's reappointment as the Fed chairman for a second term also means that there is policy continuity within the Fed and that it would focus its efforts on tackling inflation."

The Fed implements monetary policy by influencing the federal funds rate with the aim of promoting employment, stable prices and moderate long-term interest rates.

Lowering or raising the federal funds rate leads to corresponding changes in short-term interest rates, which affects the cost of borrowing for businesses and consumers and the total amount of money and credit in the economy. This, in turn, impacts employment and inflation.

Currently, inflation levels in the US are at a 31-year high. To keep prices stable, the market expects the Fed to raise the federal funds rate.

Higher US interest rates typically draws more capital to US shores, which lifts the value of the US dollar, causing it to strengthen against other currencies.

"A shift to higher Fed rates is usually accompanied by a pickup in volatility in the currency markets," Mr Chia said, adding that volatility in the US dollar/Singdollar exchange rate in the last two weeks has been at its highest level since April as inflation ticked up.

UOB expects that volatility to continue until the end of the year, with the Singdollar expected to weaken further to 1.3795 within the next month.

DBS Group Research's senior currency strategist Philip Wee said the US dollar's appreciation "might not be as aggressive or one-way as (it was) this year" with another round of monetary policy tightening by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) possible next year.

MAS influences monetary policy by adjusting the width and slope of a policy band in which it allows the Singdollar to fluctuate against a basket of currencies to keep prices stable.

Mr Wee also said that the Singdollar's depreciation has been limited to 2 per cent against the US dollar so far this year, which is "not bad" when compared with other regional currencies such as the Thai baht, Korean won and the Philippine peso, which have been more volatile.

Still, Mr Wee is expecting two rounds of rate hikes by the Fed next year, and for the US dollar to potentially appreciate to a high of 1.39 versus the Singdollar by the third quarter of next year.